LIVE WK atletiek | Sifan Hassan pakt na brons ook nog zilver, estafetteploeg met Klaver en Visser op medaillejacht

What a race! WR holder Faith Kipyegon is the World Champion in Women's 5000m finishing ahead of Sifan Hassan in the end. She clocks 14:53.88, winning gold in both 1500 and 5000m. What a legend!! 🇰🇪🥇#WorldAthleticsChampionships #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/oIbXzXz7M9