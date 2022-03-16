</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. 23.20 uur: Stemmentrekker Jan van Burgsteden VVD wil het wethouderschap in Waalre verruilen voor Meierijstad, zegt hij. 23.04: Inmiddels is zo'n beetje de helft van de uitslagen binnen: 19 van de 51 stembureaus. Het beeld blijft zo'n beetje hetzelfde, VVD staat nog altijd op 2 zetels extra, net als Gemeentebelang Meierijstad. Het CDA is van 2 zetels verlies naar 1 gegaan en komt nu uit op 8 zetels totaal. Daar zullen de kiezers uit Erp aan hebben bijgedragen, want in het stembureau in het Raadhuis in Erp gaven zij 30,4 procent van de stemmen aan deze partij. Het beeld blijft zo'n beetje hetzelfde, VVD staat nog altijd op 2 zetels extra, net als Gemeentebelang Meierijstad. Het CDA is van 2 zetels verlies naar 1 gegaan en komt nu uit op 8 zetels totaal. Daar zullen de kiezers uit Erp aan hebben bijgedragen, want in het stembureau in het Raadhuis in Erp gaven zij 30,4 procent van de stemmen aan deze partij. 22.34 uur: De eerste uitslagen van vandaag druppelen nu ook binnen. Inmiddels zijn de uitslagen binnen van 13 van de 51 stembureau's. Daarbij komt de VVD op twee zetels winst te staan, van 3 naar 5. En ook Gemeentebelang Meierijstad maakt een uitschieter van 1 naar 3 zetels. ,,Heel mooi", vindt Peter Verkuijlen van GB, ,,maar je moet het vel niet verkopen voordat de beer geschoten is.” Hij wacht met andere woorden nog even af. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--inarticle-advertisement"><!-- includes/article/components/inarticle-advertisement.html --> <div id="inarticle--1"> <script>window.loadAdvertSlot("inarticle--1");</script> </div> <!-- / includes/article/components/inarticle-advertisement.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Het CDA zakt in deze eerste peilingen met twee zetels van 9 naar 7. De SP groeit met 1 zetels van 3 naar 4 en ook de nieuwe combinatie PvdA/GroenLinks groeien met 1 zetel. Lokaal verliest er 1. Fractievoorzitter Ruud Merks van de SP is er blij mee. ,,SP scoorde altijd al goed in Schijndel, maar nu hebben we ook meer stemmen in Veghel en Rooi. Dat is mooi.” </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b>21.37 uur:</b> Bij de eerste uitslag in Meierijstad bleek het CDA met acht zetels de grootste. Het CDA telt nu negen zetels in de raad. Het gaat om de stemmen die maandag en dinsdag werden uitgebracht. Deze stemmen zijn vanmiddag al geteld. Opvallend is ook dat Forum voor Democratie volgens die eerste uitslag geen zetel behaalt. En dat Gemeentebelang Meierijstad (nu een zetel) drie zetels zou behalen. De opkomst in Meierijstad ligt nu al hoger dan in november 2016. Inmiddels is 41,56 procent van de kiesgerechtigde inwoners van Meierijstad naar de stembus gegaan. Inmiddels is 41,56 procent van de kiesgerechtigde inwoners van Meierijstad naar de stembus gegaan. <br><br>Jij kunt nog tot 21.00 uur jouw stem uitbrengen!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GR2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GR2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GR22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GR22</a> <a href="https://t.co/w1se431szd">pic.twitter.com/w1se431szd</a></a> </div> </blockquote> </div> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. Presentator Theo Verbruggen maakt bekend dat het opkomstpercentage waarschijnlijk op 47,3 uitkomt. 21.05 uur: De stembureaus zijn gesloten. En het tellen van de stemmen is begonnen, zoals bij het stembureau in cultureel centrum 't Spectrum in Schijndel. Omroep Meierij brengt de verkiezingsavond in Meierijstad live op tv. Theo Verbruggen (links), oud-verslaggever van de NOS, presenteert de uitslagen. Rechts presentator Michiel Bakker van de talkshow en in het midden burgemeester Kees van Rooij van Meierijstad." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/sOTRijdwWVSf4MmPTszI4hD7duQ/diocontent/213938046/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="390" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">Omroep Meierij brengt de verkiezingsavond in Meierijstad live op tv. Theo Verbruggen (links), oud-verslaggever van de NOS, presenteert de uitslagen. 21.00 uur: Omroep Meierij start in de studio de verkiezingsavond. Aan tafel zitten presentator Michiel Bakker, burgemeester Kees van Rooij en Theo Verbruggen, de oud-NOS-verslaggever die deze avond in 't Spectrum de uitslagen bekend maakt. En reacties vraagt aan lijsttrekkers van alle partijen. Omroep Meierij brengt de avond live op tv in Meierijstad. Om 19.00 uur hadden 27.829 van de in totaal 66.965 stemgerechtigde inwoners gestemd: 41,56 procent. Bij de vorige verkiezingen lag het percentage op 41,1. Met nog twee uur te gaan komt het opkomstpercentage dus hoger uit dan bij de herindelingsverkiezingen van Meierijstad. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b>Hoe zat het bij de vorige verkiezingen ook alweer? </b></p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Team Meierijstad haalde veruit de meeste stemmen: 7.276. En behaalde daarmee liefst 11 van de 35 zetels in de gemeenteraad. Tweede werd het CDA (6.496 stemmen en 9 zetels). Daarna volgden VVD (2.482 stemmen, 3 zetels), SP (2.475 stemmen, 3 zetels), Hart voor Schijndel (1.975 stemmen, 3 zetels), Lijst Blanco (1.491 stemmen, 2 zetels), Partij van de Arbeid (1.435 stemmen, 2 zetels), D66 (1.205 stemmen, 1 zetel) en Gemeentebelang Meierijstad (1.048 stemmen, 1 zetel). </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b><i>De tekst loopt door onder deze foto. </i></b></p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.ed.nl/best-meierijstad-en-son/de-eerste-uitslagen-zijn-binnen-in-meierijstad-winst-voor-gemeentebelang-en-vvd-cda-levert-in~a04531ac/213923322/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Hy1FEoWbdqveDjl2-Re_C9R-hAI/diocontent/213923322/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 694w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GI1Rr9mhSw1uEtVXitMFG8h4Rv0/diocontent/213923322/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 694w" /> <img alt="Anja van der Heijden en Christian van der Heijden in het stembureau in het RAADhuis in Schijndel. Zij zijn geen familie." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GI1Rr9mhSw1uEtVXitMFG8h4Rv0/diocontent/213923322/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="390" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">Anja van der Heijden en Christian van der Heijden in het stembureau in het RAADhuis in Schijndel. Zij zijn geen familie.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Robèrt van Lith/BD </span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b>15.43 uur:</b> Al zeker twintig jaar bemannen ze de stembureaus in Schijndel tijdens verkiezingen voor de gemeenteraad, provincie of Tweede Kamer: Anja van der Heijden en Arian Broeren uit Schijndel. Maar nog nooit was het zo rustig in hun stembureaus als deze verkiezingsdag voor de gemeenteraad in Meierijstad. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">,,Meestal kan ik amper twee regels in de krant lezen, nu heb ik de krant al zo'n beetje uit", zegt Anja van der Heijden in de oude raadzaal van Schijndel op de Markt. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph"><b><i>De tekst loopt door onder deze foto. </i></b></p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.ed.nl/best-meierijstad-en-son/de-eerste-uitslagen-zijn-binnen-in-meierijstad-winst-voor-gemeentebelang-en-vvd-cda-levert-in~a04531ac/142610624/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1_VCkPS06hdzlqdvl9e9uYdhSX4/diocontent/142610624/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 694w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/tfOjvtFq29Uto7akxAXT_mjBZBE/diocontent/142610624/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 694w" /> <img alt="Foto ter illustratie." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/tfOjvtFq29Uto7akxAXT_mjBZBE/diocontent/142610624/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="520" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">Foto ter illustratie.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Cris Sohier</span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--subheader"><!-- article/components/subheader.html --> <h2 class="article__subheader">195 kiezers </h2> <!-- / article/components/subheader.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Beide medewerkers van de gemeente Meierijstad zijn deze woensdag 16 maart allebei voorzitter van het stembureau, Van der Heijden in het RAADhuis, Broeren in cultureel centrum 't Spectrum. ,,Het is echt veel rustiger dan anders", meldt Van der Heijden. ,,Tot nu toe hadden we 195 kiezers hier", zegt ze rond 13.30 uur. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">In heel Meierijstad zijn tot 11.00 uur 7.299 inwoners gaan stemmen, dat is 10,9 procent van alle 66.965 stemgerechtigden. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Tussen 11.00 en 15.00 uur gaat het ineens hard, zo blijkt uit de tussenstand. ‘Op dit moment zijn er 18.250 stemmen uitgebracht in Meierijstad. Daarmee ligt de opkomst nu op 27,25 procent', meldt Meierijstad op Twitter. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--split"><div class="article__columns"> <div class="article__column article__column--secondary"> <div class="article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.ed.nl/best-meierijstad-en-son/de-eerste-uitslagen-zijn-binnen-in-meierijstad-winst-voor-gemeentebelang-en-vvd-cda-levert-in~a04531ac/213923424/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/XGdCcKJnDMOB_Y31emMKIM7Ngt4/diocontent/213923424/_fitwidth/534/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 534w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1hoAWp3ba3CGZ68ItHAs5Tg0hyE/diocontent/213923424/_fitwidth/534/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 534w" /> <img alt="Arian Broeren, voorzitter van het stembureau in 't Spectrum in Schijndel." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1hoAWp3ba3CGZ68ItHAs5Tg0hyE/diocontent/213923424/_fitwidth/534/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" height="949" width="534" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">Arian Broeren, voorzitter van het stembureau in 't Spectrum in Schijndel.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Robèrt van Lith/BD </span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> </div> <div class="article__column article__column--primary"> <div class="article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Let wel, dat is inclusief de maandag en dinsdag toen ook al acht stembureaus open waren in Meierijstad. Of het opkomstpercentage van 41,1 van de vorige gemeenteraadsverkiezingen in Meierijstad in november 2016 wordt gehaald, blijkt vanavond na 21.00 uur pas. </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--subheader"><!-- article/components/subheader.html --> <h2 class="article__subheader">Kaarten én stemmen </h2> <!-- / article/components/subheader.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Broeren turfde rond 14.30 uur in totaal 340 kiezers. ,,Maandag en dinsdag was hier nog redelijk druk", zegt Broeren. ,,Maar voor een verkiezingsdag is het in 't Spectrum opvallend rustig. Want dit is het drukste stembureau van Schijndel. Altijd geweest.” Broeren merkte woensdag even een piek. ,,De KBO heeft hier een kaartmiddag. Veel ouderen combineren het kaarten met het stemmen. 