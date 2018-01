'Wie bewaakt mijn truck als ik in een hotel slaap?'

Special It's great around here!

20:05 This Friday is the 25th anniversary of DAF's request for deferred payment. The Eindhoven truck manufacturer was on the brink of bankruptcy, which was only completed 19 years later. At the same time, Philips was pulled inside out by a major reorganization under the name of Centurion. And NedCar almost completely left Helmond. The bad messages succeeded each other rapidly. Southeast Brabant soared and cracked, it groaned and all but collapsed. Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs. Another blow in the neck - also mentally - in 1998 was caused by the relocation of Philips’ head office to Amsterdam.