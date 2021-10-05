Met dit soort weer moet je niet teveel stilstaan bij redenen om niet naar buiten te gaan
Ik vertrok met de auto ruim op tijd naar een afspraak in Nuenen, zodat ik halverwege in Geldrop nog een blokje kon wandelen.
Delen per e-mail
Het was een natte woensdagmiddag, maar met een paraplu was het doen, een rondje door de tuin van Kasteel Geldrop. Juist met dit soort weer moet je niet teveel stilstaan bij redenen om niet naar buiten te gaan.
Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? Dat kan!Log in of maak een account aan en mis niks meer van de sterren.
Lees Meer
-
PREMIUMColumn
VergetenAfgelopen zaterdag fietste ik naar het huis van mijn hypotheek, om bij te kletsen met onze dochter en haar moeder, want ik was benieuwd hoe de eerste echte universiteitsweek van onze dochter was verlopen.
-
PREMIUMColumn
We hebben recht op een wespenplaag dit najaarHet is een klassiek beeld waar we elk najaar weer gewoon recht op hebben. Een kind dat keihard ‘mama’ gilt en dan huilend aan komt rennen met een ijsje in de hand, achtervolgd door meerdere wespen. Jíj moet het kind dan beschermen tegen die boze wespen waar je zelf stiekem ook bang van bent. Maar dat mag je niet laten merken. Je gooit snel het ijsje, met wesp en al, in de kliko en geeft het kind in de veilige keuken een nieuw ijsje, zonder belagers. We zullen deze klassieker moeten missen dit najaar, er zijn bijna geen wespen.
-
PREMIUMColumn
Als je Lady Aïda in de stad tegenkwam, werd het lichterIk zit wat te scrollen door het nieuws op m’n mobiel. Koffie erbij. Tralala. Iets met Rutte. Iets met voetbal. Maar dan. Dat bericht. Lady Aïda overleden. Kort ziekbed. 63 jaar.
-
PREMIUM
Lange tijd weigerde ik naar een zitconcert te gaan - liever geen livemuziek dan op halfbakken wijzeZaterdagavond zat ik op een stoel in de grote zaal van De Effenaar. Dat is een popzaal in Eindhoven waar ik door de jaren heen menig goed optreden heb bijgewoond van meeslepend spelende artiesten.
-
Met deze tips hoef je je wasmachine niet elke vijf jaar te vervangenNatuurlijk zijn de was- en bouwkwaliteit van je wasmachine bepalend voor hoelang die meegaat en hoe goed ze haar werk blijft doen. De juiste wasmachine kopen doet dus al veel. Met regelmatig onderhoud kan je er verder voor zorgen dat ze het lang blijft doen.
-
PREMIUMColumn
Tweede protestmars is nodig om kabinet tot zinnen te brengenUnmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Zaterdag 11 september, 14 uur, Philitelaan, Strijp-S, Eindhoven. Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us! Unmute Us!
-
‘Uitbehandelde’ Emma (20) herstelt van psychische klachten en inspireert anderen: ‘Er is altijd hoop’Uitbehandeld was ze. Als 17-jarig meisje werd Emma (nu 20) uit de psychiatrische crisisopvang gezet. Haar behandelaars konden niets meer voor haar en haar depressie, eetstoornis en verslaving doen. Emma besloot al haar hoop bij elkaar te schrapen en het toch nog één keer te proberen. Met resultaat: drie jaar later is Emma klaar met haar behandeling en in opleiding tot ervaringsdeskundige in de psychiatrie. Voor het eerst besluit ze op LinkedIn iets te delen over de ervaring die haar daar bracht.
-
PREMIUMGeld & Geluk
Mike’s bedrijf ging failliet, nu krijgt hij uitkering: ‘Wat ik per maand krijg, verdiende ik per week’In deze rubriek vragen we lezers naar hun relatie tussen Geld en Geluk. Ooit runde Mike een bedrijf, nu leeft hij van een uitkering. En toen bleek hij ook nog op de zwarte lijst van de Belastingdienst te staan.