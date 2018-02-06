Nichtje Gigi en Bella Hadid in RTL5-programma Curvy Supermodel

Zo heet het dochtertje van Kylie Jenner

1:27 Het hoge woord is eruit: het dochtertje van realityster Kylie Jenner en haar vriend Travis Scott heet Stormi. Dat maakte de 20-jarige halfzus van Kim Kardashian, die pas na haar bevalling bevestigde dat ze in verwachting was geweest, vanavond bekend op Instagram.