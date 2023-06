TransferTalk | Feyenoord neemt afscheid van aanvaller, Kovacic naar City en Kroos blijft in Madrid

EXCL: Mateo Kovacić joins Manchester City from Chelsea, fee agreed and done deal — here we go! 🚨🔵 #MCFC



Agreement between clubs just reached for £30m fee.



Personal terms agreed two weeks ago, Kovacić only wanted Man City.



Medicals in the next days.



New midfielder for Pep 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/cXU7ZDSKMf